New York City – A deadly shooting shook the city of New York on Monday when a gunman opened fire inside a high-rise building on Park Avenue, killing four people, including a police officer, before turning the weapon on himself.

One other person was critically injured and remains in hospital in serious condition.

According to reports, the gunman, identified by NYPD as Shane Tamura, a 27-year-old man from Las Vegas, Nevada, entered a commercial high-rise on Park Avenue with a firearm. He began shooting on the lower floors, then moved up to the 32nd floor, where he continued his rampage.

He fatally shot multiple individuals before committing suicide.

Authorities responded quickly, but Tamura had already taken his own life before they could reach him. The names of the victims have not yet been released, pending notification of their families.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown. Police say Tamura left no note or manifesto, and investigations are underway to determine whether he had any connections to extremist groups or was suffering from mental health issues.

U.S. media outlets have speculated that Tamura may have had a prior history of mental illness, though this has not been confirmed by officials.

Residents near the scene described moments of panic and horror.

“I heard a series of loud gunshots — people just started running in every direction,” said one eyewitness.

The Vice President of the United States released a statement expressing condolences to the families of the victims and called for a thorough investigation.