A migrant boat carrying nearly 150 people capsized off the southern coast of Yemen on Sunday, leaving at least 68 people dead and dozens more missing, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The vessel went down near the Abyan region, amid rough weather conditions, with only 12 survivors rescued so far. The IOM confirmed the toll in a statement to the BBC, describing the incident as “deeply tragic.”

The majority of those who perished are believed to be Ethiopian nationals, part of a larger wave of migrants attempting to cross from the Horn of Africa to the Arabian Gulf countries in search of work and better opportunities.

This latest disaster highlights the dangerous migration routes many East Africans take — braving treacherous seas, smugglers, and conflict zones — to reach destinations in the Gulf. Despite Yemen’s ongoing civil conflict, it remains a major transit hub for migrants aiming to enter Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

The IOM has previously estimated that hundreds of migrants have died or gone missing in similar incidents over the past few months alone.

Humanitarian agencies are now calling for urgent international action to address the worsening crisis and provide protection for vulnerable migrants risking their lives across the Gulf of Aden.

The search for more survivors continues, but hopes are fading as rescue workers battle difficult sea conditions and a lack of resources along Yemen’s impoverished coastline.