President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has initiated a significant military

offensive, commencing with his recent visit to the Wargadhi area in

Middle Shabelle region of HirShabelle state, where he is spending his

second consecutive night to stay with the army.

During his visit to the neighbourhood, President Mohamud assessed the

readiness of the armed forces and the strategic efforts underway to

combat the Islamist group of Al-Shabaab. He engaged in discussions

with local traditional elders and community leaders, highlighting their

crucial role in the liberation of the remaining villages and towns from the

militant group.

The president emphasized the government's extensive preparations,

which include the provision of advanced equipment, vehicles, military

infrastructure, and weaponry to support this mission.

President Mohamud also inspected a newly established military base in

the area, which is strategically vital for providing the Somali armed

forces with essential technical and logistical support for frontline

operations.

This military base is a key asset in the ongoing campaign to eradicate

Al-Shabaab from Somalia, an initiative that President Mohamud is

actively accelerating.

The president is preparing to launch the second phase of the officially

the military campaign, which has been delayed multiple times, allowing AS to regroup and mount counterattacks in previously secured areas.

The initial phase of the campaign was marked by significant success,

with government forces and allied local militias known as Macaawisley

reclaiming key areas and districts from Al-Shabaab control

The forthcoming phase aims to eliminate Al-Shabaab from its remaining

strongholds in the HirShabelle and Galmudug regions.

Subsequently, efforts will shift to the South West and Jubbaland regions, where the militant group continues