President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has initiated a significant military
offensive, commencing with his recent visit to the Wargadhi area in
Middle Shabelle region of HirShabelle state, where he is spending his
second consecutive night to stay with the army.
During his visit to the neighbourhood, President Mohamud assessed the
readiness of the armed forces and the strategic efforts underway to
combat the Islamist group of Al-Shabaab. He engaged in discussions
with local traditional elders and community leaders, highlighting their
crucial role in the liberation of the remaining villages and towns from the
militant group.
The president emphasized the government's extensive preparations,
which include the provision of advanced equipment, vehicles, military
infrastructure, and weaponry to support this mission.
President Mohamud also inspected a newly established military base in
the area, which is strategically vital for providing the Somali armed
forces with essential technical and logistical support for frontline
operations.
This military base is a key asset in the ongoing campaign to eradicate
Al-Shabaab from Somalia, an initiative that President Mohamud is
actively accelerating.
The president is preparing to launch the second phase of the officially
the military campaign, which has been delayed multiple times, allowing AS to regroup and mount counterattacks in previously secured areas.
The initial phase of the campaign was marked by significant success,
with government forces and allied local militias known as Macaawisley
reclaiming key areas and districts from Al-Shabaab control
The forthcoming phase aims to eliminate Al-Shabaab from its remaining
strongholds in the HirShabelle and Galmudug regions.
Subsequently, efforts will shift to the South West and Jubbaland regions, where the militant group continues