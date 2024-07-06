This Saturday, the 5th session of the Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia will commence at Villa Hargeisa venue. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud will open the session and deliver a highly anticipated address.

President Mohamud is expected to speak critically about Ethiopia’s Somali sea violations and other significant issues such as the constitution. In the coming days, the debate on the constitution will resume, with the Somali parliament planning to pass the first five chapters, which are ready for approval, according to reliable sources to Dalsan.

Speaker of the House of the People, Sheikh Adan Madobe, announced that the next parliamentary session will focus on constitutional matters, amidst strong tensions over the four chapters already passed. While refraining from disclosing specific points, Madobe emphasized their importance in finalising the constitution.

“We will discuss effective legislative proposals in the coming period, up to 14,” said Speaker Adan Madobe in the state-run TV interview. He also highlighted the approval of numerous laws in previous sessions, including those addressing terrorism, social, and economic issues.

Madobe urged the Somali people to unite against their enemies and contribute to the country’s development. The project to reform the constitution has faced opposition from politicians with differing views from the government and the presidency. However, many criticize this stance, emphasizing the need to complete the draft constitution.