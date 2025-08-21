The recent announcement of the new parliamentary list for the Northeast Federal State of Somalia has ignited the region’s first genuine contest for the office of president, marking a pivotal moment in the establishment of the new administration.

The release of names instantly triggered political maneuvering, as aspiring leaders began lobbying for the votes of the newly selected MPs. Two distinct blocs have emerged in Laascaanood: one revolving around the established leadership duo, and the other a broad coalition of rivals determined to block them.

At the heart of the “Right Bloc” stand Abdiqadir Ahmed Aw-Ali Firdhiye, the outgoing interim leader of the former SSC-Khaatumo administration, and his political ally Abdirashid Yusuf Jibril. Both men had considerable influence in shaping the selection of parliamentarians, hoping to engineer a list favorable to their presidential ambitions.

Yet, their efforts were undermined by the traditional power of clan elders, whose balancing act diluted the duo’s influence. Instead of a loyalist-dominated chamber, the outcome produced a far more competitive landscape.

Their political standing suffered further when opposition figures portrayed them as too aligned with federal backing and as a duo overly reliant on central power rather than grassroots legitimacy. In fact, the public appearance of Firdhiye alongside his ally “Abwaan” during a welcoming event for the new MPs fueled speculation that Abwaan might seek the vice presidency at Firdhiye’s expense — handing an opportunity to Jamaal Mohamed Hassan, the sole major candidate from Sanaag.

Moreover, while Firdhiye and Abwaan invested heavily in the selection process, key MPs defected from their camp, preferring to back candidates from Sanaag in hopes of producing the state’s first president from the region. For now, the duo appear weakened, their supposed dominance proving more fragile than expected.

Opposing them is a broad-based alliance referred to as the “Left Bloc” or simply the Coalition, a grouping less defined by shared ideology than by a common desire to prevent Firdhiye and Abwaan from capturing the presidency.

The coalition’s leading figures include Abdirisaaq Khalif Ahmed and Jamaal Mohamed Hassan, both serious contenders for the top office. They are joined by Mohamed Shiine, the deputy leader of SSC-Khaatumo, whose unexpected rise has made him a potential kingmaker. Shiine, admired by the youth of the region, is viewed as a reformist with a clean reputation untainted by factionalism.

The Left Bloc’s unity is strategic: its members differ in political outlook but have found common cause in presenting themselves as the alternative to the entrenched Firdhiye–Abwaan partnership. Behind them stand influential figures from the business community, traditional leadership, and regional elders, lending the coalition significant social and financial weight.

Breaking down the new parliamentary list reveals why the Left Bloc currently appears stronger. Sanaag, with the largest quota of MPs among the three regions, will be decisive. Jamaal’s candidacy benefits directly from this — his support base in Sanaag ensures him a bloc of votes that could prove difficult to challenge.

Meanwhile, Sool and Buuhoodle (Togdheer) appear to favor a neutral figure to balance competing interests, which could give Khalif an opening. Shiine’s appeal among SSC-Khaatumo youth injects another unpredictable element into the equation.

By contrast, the Firdhiye–Abwaan duo lack the clear parliamentary edge they once expected. Their close involvement in the selection process may, ironically, have cost them legitimacy, as MPs seek to assert independence rather than serve as loyalists.

Though it remains early in the race, the dynamics suggest that the Left Bloc coalition is better positioned to convert its parliamentary numbers into executive power. With Sanaag’s MPs leaning toward Jamaal, Sool and Buuhoodle open to Khalif, and Shiine emerging as a spoiler or kingmaker, the opposition bloc enjoys both momentum and flexibility.

For Firdhiye and Abwaan, the challenge is now to prove that their past leadership and ties to the federal government are assets rather than liabilities. But unless they can quickly rebuild credibility and unify their ranks, the tide appears to be turning toward a new leadership — one that may redefine the political future of the Northeast Federal State.