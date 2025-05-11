ISLAMABAD/NEWDELHI— Just hours after announcing a long-anticipated ceasefire agreement, both India and Pakistan have accused each other of violating the deal, reigniting fears that a fragile truce could collapse before it takes hold. The escalation follows four days of intense cross-border violence in the disputed Kashmir region — marking one of the worst military confrontations between the nuclear-armed neighbors in decades.

On Sunday, explosions were heard in multiple areas of Indian-administered Kashmir, despite Friday’s ceasefire declaration. India’s Deputy Minister of External Affairs, Vikram Misri, claimed there had been “repeated violations of the understanding we reached,” suggesting Pakistan was not upholding its commitments. In a swift response, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused India of “committing violations in certain sectors” and reaffirmed Islamabad’s “commitment to sincere implementation of the ceasefire.”

Both governments shared sharply worded statements, each blaming the other for reigniting hostilities that had supposedly been paused through backchannel diplomatic efforts. The flare-ups are concentrated along the Line of Control (LoC), the heavily militarized de facto border that divides Indian- and Pakistani-administered Kashmir. According to local reports, several border villages have once again come under fire, forcing civilian evacuations and re-militarization of sensitive posts.

Although the ceasefire was announced officially on May 10, 2025, it was meant to take effect on May 13 — raising questions about whether these new clashes represent a breakdown before full implementation or preemptive breaches. Fighting had intensified over the past four days, with artillery fire and drone sightings reported across both sides of the LoC, making this the most serious military engagement in over two decades.

The Indian and Pakistani militaries are directly engaged along the LoC. Civilian populations in the border districts of Kashmir are caught in the crossfire. Diplomats and foreign ministries from both nations are now leading a high-stakes blame game through public and private channels. International actors — including the UN, United States, China, and Gulf states — are closely monitoring the situation, having previously encouraged the ceasefire.

Despite the ceasefire declaration, deep-rooted mistrust continues to define India-Pakistan relations: Kashmir remains the core territorial dispute since both nations gained independence in 1947. Previous ceasefires, including those in 2003 and 2021, have eventually unraveled due to mutual suspicions, militant activity, and lack of robust enforcement mechanisms.

Analysts believe internal political pressures in both countries may also be pushing leaders toward harder stances ahead of upcoming elections or economic assessments. Experts say the ceasefire agreement — though ambitious — was not backed by a detailed verification framework, making it vulnerable from the outset.

“Without a third-party monitoring mechanism or a hotline for real-time dispute resolution, such truces are difficult to sustain,” said Dr. Rani Mukherjee, a South Asia security expert at the University of Delhi.

Military officials on both sides now face intense scrutiny from their governments, with each accusing the other of attempting to score early tactical advantages before the ceasefire terms were fully enacted. India and Pakistan have fought three wars and several limited conflicts since 1947, primarily over Kashmir. The region has seen frequent skirmishes, militant infiltration, and civilian unrest. Despite past peace overtures, lasting stability has remained elusive. More than 70,000 lives have been lost in Kashmir-related violence, and millions of civilians remain at risk in conflict zones.