The fragile peace in Beledweyne, the capital of the Hiiraan region, was shattered on Friday as armed clashes erupted between forces loyal to the Hiiraan State administration and those of the Hirshabelle State. The deadly confrontation, which claimed the life of a civilian, has further heightened instability in the region.

In a strongly-worded statement released on Friday, the Hiiraan regional administration condemned the violence, vowing to take decisive measures to restore order and protect civilians.

“The Hiiraan region administration is committed to safeguarding the rule of law and security. It is unacceptable for anyone to disrupt the peace in Beledweyne, as such actions could involve terrorist groups,” the statement read.

The administration emphasized that those instigating unrest would be held responsible for any actions that undermine security, stressing that it will not tolerate any groups acting against the safety of the people.

The clash is the latest development in a long-standing power struggle between Hiiraan and the Hirshabelle administration, a federal member state in Somalia. Tensions have been simmering since June 2023, when Hiiraan Governor Ali Jeyte Osman, a prominent figure in the region, declared the Hiiraan region independent from Hirshabelle. This declaration followed his dismissal by Hirshabelle State President Ali Abdullahi Hussein, a move that ignited widespread resentment among Hiiraan’s local leadership and population.

Friday’s fighting occurred at the Lamagalay camp, the military headquarters of the Hiiraan region, with reports indicating that Hirshabelle forces attempted to interfere with celebrations marking the first anniversary of the Hiiraan State administration.

The anniversary, scheduled for Saturday, was seen as a symbolic assertion of Hiiraan’s autonomy, exacerbating already high tensions between the two sides.

Hiiraan officials accuse Hirshabelle forces of deliberately provoking violence to disrupt the celebrations. Hirshabelle, however, has yet to issue a formal response to the accusations.

The relationship between Hiiraan and Hirshabelle has long been fraught with tension. Hirshabelle State was formed in 2016 as part of Somalia’s federal system, bringing together the Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle regions under one administration. However, from the outset, Hiiraan’s leadership and population have expressed dissatisfaction with what they perceive as marginalization and lack of fair representation within the Hirshabelle administration.

Governor Ali Jeyte Osman, once a staunch ally of Hirshabelle, has since emerged as a vocal critic of the administration in Jowhar, accusing it of neglecting Hiiraan’s security and development needs. His dismissal in June was viewed by many in Hiiraan as a political maneuver to suppress growing demands for autonomy.

Hiiraan’s declaration of independence, though unrecognized by the federal government, has garnered significant local support. It has also deepened divisions with Hirshabelle, leading to multiple standoffs between their respective security forces in recent months.

The clashes in Beledweyne have raised concerns about further instability in Somalia’s already fragile federal system. Hiiraan, which borders Ethiopia, has strategic importance, and prolonged conflict could have far-reaching consequences for both regional security and humanitarian efforts in the area.

The violence also threatens to open the door for extremist groups, particularly al-Shabaab, to exploit the situation. Hiiraan has been a focal point in the Somali government’s ongoing battle against al-Shabaab, and any security vacuum caused by internal strife could provide an opportunity for the group to regain influence in the region.