MOGADISHU – A suicide bomber struck a military recruitment center in Damaanyo, Mogadishu, on Saturday morning, targeting scores of young recruits waiting to enlist in the Somali National Army (SNA), resulting in numerous casualties.

According to preliminary reports, an individual wearing an explosive vest detonated himself inside Damaanyo military base, where a mass registration drive was underway for youth volunteers aspiring to join the Somali Armed Forces. The attack occurred amidst a crowd of recruits, causing a deadly blast that left multiple dead and injured.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and devastation. At least two motorized rickshaws (bajaaj) were seen rushing the wounded to nearby hospitals as emergency services responded to the blast.

The attack appears to be deliberately aimed at disrupting military recruitment efforts. Damaanyo has been a known hub for enlisting new soldiers into the national army — making it a symbolic and strategic target for insurgent groups such as Al-Shabaab, who have long opposed the rebuilding of Somalia’s national security institutions.

Though no group has officially claimed responsibility at the time of reporting, the modus operandi closely mirrors previous suicide attacks carried out by the extremist group. The base was similarly targeted in 2023, during another recruitment phase that also ended in tragedy.

Security officials confirmed that no government spokesperson has yet commented on the attack or disclosed an official death toll. Authorities have sealed off the area, and Somali security forces are conducting investigations to determine how the attacker penetrated the secured zone. Medical sources on the ground report that the number of casualties is “significant,” with expectations that the death toll may rise.

Security forces swiftly cordoned off the vicinity to prevent further attacks amid fears that secondary explosions might follow. Explosive ordnance disposal units were seen combing through the debris to clear the area. Meanwhile, hospitals across Mogadishu were placed on high alert, with emergency rooms reportedly overwhelmed by the influx of injured victims.

This is not the first time Damaanyo military camp has been targeted. The base has been hit in the past, most notably in 2023, when a suicide bomber struck during a similar recruitment drive, killing and wounding dozens. These recurring attacks underline the persistent security challenges Somalia faces, particularly in securing key military and civilian infrastructure amidst a fragile recovery from decades of conflict.