The democratization of Somalia’s political institutions is central to the country’s long-term stability, peace, and prosperity. As Somalia navigates its path toward establishing inclusive governance, the role of the international community is crucial. The Somali Constitution mandates a transition to a multiparty system and a one-person, one-vote electoral process. However, various challenges—such as political fragmentation, security concerns, and insufficient resources—continue to obstruct this objective. This paper urges the international community to utilize its influence to pressure stakeholders at the federal and state levels to advance Somalia’s democratization agenda. It also calls for a committed provision of financial and technical support to enable free and fair elections at the district, state, and federal levels.

The Role of the International Community in Democratization

International partners working with the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) have a unique opportunity to influence the country’s democratic transition. The international community, through multilateral and bilateral cooperation, has invested in peacebuilding, security, and institutional development. However, democratization requires more than good governance frameworks; it necessitates the empowerment of the citizenry through electoral processes that guarantee equal participation and representation.

The one-person, one-vote principle is a cornerstone of democracy, ensuring that every citizen’s voice is heard. It stands in stark contrast to the clan-based power-sharing model currently used in Somalia, which undermines inclusive governance and perpetuates elite bargaining at the expense of national unity. A functioning multiparty system, as outlined in the Somali Constitution, would foster political competition, enhance accountability, and reflect the diversity of political interests in the country. However, without consistent pressure from international partners, the transition to these democratic institutions may be stalled by political actors with vested interests in maintaining the status quo.

Using Leverage to Advance Democratic Reform

The international community wields significant leverage over Somalia through diplomatic relationships, financial assistance, and security support. This influence should be strategically deployed to push the agenda of democratization. Conditionality attached to development aid and diplomatic cooperation could incentivize Somali leaders at both federal and state levels to honor their commitments to democratic reforms. This leverage must be applied consistently to all political actors to ensure transparency and accountability. It is imperative that the international community sends a unified message that adherence to the principles of democracy is non-negotiable.

Moreover, diplomatic pressure must target all levels of governance—both the federal government and federal member states. Political fragmentation and disagreements between these levels have historically hindered electoral progress. By facilitating dialogue among stakeholders, international actors can help forge the political consensus necessary for the implementation of one-person, one-vote elections. A neutral but firm approach is essential to overcome resistance and secure cooperation across political factions.

Financial and Technical Support for Electoral Implementation

While pressure and diplomacy are essential, the successful implementation of democratic elections also requires substantial financial and technical support. Somalia faces significant challenges, including weak institutional capacity, inadequate voter education, and security threats that complicate election logistics. Therefore, the international community must commit to providing targeted assistance that addresses these gaps.

First, financial support is critical to establish the infrastructure required for voter registration, polling stations, and election monitoring. A well-functioning electoral system relies on modern technology and trained personnel to guarantee the accuracy and credibility of the voting process. The international community should offer grants and logistical support for building these systems, ensuring that elections are not only fair but also accessible to all eligible voters.

Second, technical assistance is vital to strengthen electoral institutions, including support to both Houses of Parliament to swiftly legislate Acts that

establish the National Electoral body as per provided by the Constitution. The envisioned Electoral body must have the capacity to oversee elections independently, free from political interference. International partners can assist by providing expertise in electoral management, legal frameworks, and cybersecurity to safeguard the electoral process from manipulation. Training programs targeting election officials and political parties will also enhance their capacity to participate effectively in a multiparty system.

Security and Voter Engagement

Conducting elections in Somalia is inherently complex due to security challenges posed by ongoing conflicts and the presence of extremist groups. The international community must continue to invest in security sector reform and capacity -building efforts to create a safe environment for elections. Coordination between international peacekeeping missions, such as the mission that will replace African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), and Somali security forces will be essential in ensuring the protection of polling stations, election workers, and voters.

In parallel, efforts to increase voter awareness and participation are critical. Many citizens in Somalia have little experience with formal elections, and the transition from a clan-based system to a multiparty democracy requires significant public education. International partners should support civic education campaigns that inform citizens about the importance of voting, the electoral process, and the role of political parties. These campaigns can help foster a sense of ownership among the public and ensure meaningful participation in the democratic process.

Conclusion

The democratization of Somalia’s political institutions is a shared responsibility that requires unwavering commitment from both domestic and international actors. The international community must use its leverage to press for the adoption of the one-person, one-vote principle and the establishment of a multiparty system, in line with the Somali Constitution. Political stakeholders at the federal and state levels must be held accountable for their commitments to democracy, with pressure applied equally and impartially.

In addition to diplomatic engagement, international partners should provide the financial and technical resources necessary to support elections at all levels of government. This includes investing in electoral infrastructure, strengthening institutions, and enhancing security to facilitate safe and inclusive elections. Finally, empowering Somali citizens through civic education and voter engagement campaigns will ensure that the democratic transition is sustainable and reflects the will of the people.

Through these efforts, the international community can help Somalia build a stable and representative political system that paves the way for lasting peace and development. The road to democracy is not without challenges, but with the right support, Somalia can achieve its constitutional promise of one-person, one-vote elections and a multiparty democracy.

By: Mahad Aawed

Former Deputy Speaker

Member of Parliament

House of the People of the Federal

Parliament of Somalia