Somali National Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle has on Wednesday held a constructive meeting at the Agency’s headquarters with @MohamoudKaarshe, the Head of the IGAD Mission in Somalia, to explore avenues for deepening collaboration between the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the Somalia Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA).

The objective of this engagement was to address the critical challenges in disaster risk management and reinforce the sustainable resilience of vulnerable communities in Somalia.

The discussions focused on the importance of fostering a strategic partnership to mitigate the effects of both natural and human-induced disasters.

Both officials underscored the need for enhanced coordination and the exchange of expertise between IGAD and SoDMA to formulate effective, evidence-based solutions that would improve disaster preparedness, response, and recovery systems across Somalia.

This meeting further emphasized the significance of a joint approach to strengthening disaster resilience, ensuring that vulnerable communities have the necessary support to withstand and recover from future crises.

The partnership between IGAD and SoDMA aims to build a more resilient, sustainable framework for disaster management, ultimately contributing to long-term stability and development in Somalia.

This collaboration is a critical step towards creating a coordinated, responsive disaster management ecosystem that can effectively address the evolving challenges faced by the region.