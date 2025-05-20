ADDIS ABABA – The Federal Member State of SSCKhaatumo took part in the ID4Africa 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), a premier pan-African summit dedicated to advancing digital identity and civil registration systems across the continent.

The delegation from SSCKhaatumo was part of Somalia’s official representation at the event, with Cabdisalaan Iimaan, Director General of the Ministry of Interior of SSCKhaatumo, leading the state’s participation.

Held in Addis Ababa, the ID4Africa summit serves as a platform where African nations present progress, challenges, and innovations related to national identity systems. SSCKhaatumo’s presence reflects its growing role in contributing to Somalia’s broader digital transformation and efforts toward inclusive identity coverage.

Through its participation, SSCKhaatumo reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring that all citizens within its jurisdiction have access to legal identity—an essential step toward improved service delivery, democratic participation, and socioeconomic inclusion.

Cabdisalaan Iimaan’s engagement in the summit allowed for exchange with regional peers, donors, and digital identity experts, focusing on ways to strengthen local civil registration efforts and align with the national ID agenda under the Somalia ID program.

The participation also signals SSCKhaatumo’s intent to collaborate with both federal and international partners to enhance public administration, governance, and access to basic rights through digital identity infrastructure.