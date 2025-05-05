The Leader of SSC-Khaatumo, Abdulkadir Ahmed Aw-Ali, held a key meeting in the capital city, Mogadishu, with the Commander of the Somali National Army, General Odawa Yusuf Rage.

This meeting was part of ongoing efforts to improve collaboration between the Federal Government and regional administrations.

During their discussion, both leaders shared ideas and updates on the current security situation and explored ways to work together more closely.

The main focus of the meeting was how the Somali National Army and the SSC-Khaatumo administration can cooperate on key national priorities.

These include protecting the unity and sovereignty of Somalia, maintaining peace and stability, and improving coordination on matters that affect the country’s long-term development.

Hon. Abdulkadir emphasized the importance of strong cooperation between SSC-Khaatumo and the Federal Government to ensure that all parts of the country are represented and supported.

General Odawa, on his part, welcomed the collaboration and stressed the army’s commitment to working with all regional governments to protect the nation and its people.

The meeting reflects a shared commitment to national unity and highlights the growing trust between local and federal leadership.

It also shows the importance of dialogue and cooperation in building a peaceful and stable Somalia.

Both leaders agreed to continue their partnership and support each other in addressing national challenges and working towards a stronger and more united country.