**Speaker of the House Chairs Standing Committee Meeting in Preparation for Resumption of Parliamentary Sessions**

The Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe), presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee held at Villa Hargeisa, the official seat of the parliamentary leadership and committees.

The session opened with the Sergeant-at-Arms, Hon. Mohamed Abdullahi Hassan (Nux), administering the oath of office to recently appointed members of the Council of Ministers, in accordance with parliamentary protocol.

The committee then proceeded to deliberate on the legislative agenda for the upcoming parliamentary week. Members reviewed the status of key bills currently under consideration, provided detailed updates on their progress, and outlined timelines for their presentation before the full House.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Standing Committee unanimously agreed to reconvene the general sessions of the House of the People on Monday, marking the formal resumption of parliamentary activities.