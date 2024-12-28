The Speaker of the House of People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Mr. Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur (Madoobe), chaired the extraordinary meeting of the Permanent Committee of the House of People, which took place at the headquarters of the Speaker’s Office at Villa Hargeisa in the capital Mogadishu.

The agenda of the meeting included the swearing-in of newly appointed members of the Cabinet as well as members of the Independent National Electoral Commission and Boundaries Commission.

The meeting began with a senior judge from the country’s Supreme Court administering the oath to the new members of the Cabinet and the Electoral Commission.

On the other hand, the Permanent Committee meeting of the House of People discussed the recent clan conflicts in some areas of the country. Speaker Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur (Madoobe) expressed his disappointment that at this time, the blood of Somali citizens is being shed due to tribal conflict, and he called for an immediate cessation of such violence.

Finally, Speaker Sheikh Aden Madoobe urged relevant agencies to mediate peace among the communities involved in the conflict and to resolve any grievances through dialogue.