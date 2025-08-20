Lasanod, Somalia – The registration process for candidates vying for the post of Speaker of the Northeastern Somalia Parliament officially began today in Lasanod, Sool region.

According to the timetable, candidate registration and applications will run until Friday, August 22, with the election for the Speaker and two deputies scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Parliamentary contenders will be required to present their political platforms and action programs, pledging reforms, transparency, and justice.

Among the declared candidates are:

MP Abdiqafar Mohamud Mohamed (Dheeliye)

MP Dr. Aden Abdullahi Aw Hassan

MP Cabdisahal Jama Mohamed

Observers say the election of the Speaker will be a crucial step in shaping the legislative institutions of the newly established Northeastern administration and determining its future political direction.