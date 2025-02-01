Somalia’s South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Laftagareen on Saturday chaired the region’s security meeting in Baidoa town, the interim administrative capital

The meeting primarily focused on the general situation in the regional State and bolstering the security of the State and fight against Al-Shabaab.

President Laftagareen emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to defeating Al-Shabaab militant group that has been posing a great danger to the people of South West State and the entire country.

Minister of interior, Deputy minister of security and Baidoa town mayor and other senior government and security officials were present in the meeting.