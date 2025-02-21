Somalia’s South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen held a significant meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Somalia, Richard H. Riley, in Mogadishu on Thursday.

The meeting, which focused on a variety of critical issues impacting South West State, aimed to foster stronger bilateral ties and address key challenges in the region, including the restoration of U.S. development projects, the broader political landscape of Somalia, and the need for enhanced security efforts within the state.

The two leaders engaged in detailed discussions about the importance of revitalizing U.S. initiatives that had been paused in South West due to security and political instability.

President Laftagareen and Ambassador Riley highlighted the critical role these projects play in the development of key sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, and governance, emphasizing the need for international support to restore progress in the region.

One of the central points of the conversation was the ongoing security situation in South West State, with both sides agreeing on the importance of strengthening security in the region.

The U.S. government reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with South West State authorities to tackle security challenges posed by militant groups and other threats, ensuring the safety of local communities while advancing broader development objectives.

In addition to discussing security and development, the two leaders reviewed the broader political situation in Somalia. They underlined the significance of continued international assistance in supporting Somalia’s efforts toward political stabilization, federalism, and unity.

Both President Laftagareen and Ambassador Riley agreed on the importance of maintaining momentum in Somalia’s recovery process, with a particular focus on strengthening governance structures within Somalia’s federal states.

The meeting underscored the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Somalia, with both parties emphasizing the critical role of international cooperation in addressing the challenges facing the country.

Ambassador Riley reassured President Laftagareen that the U.S. remains committed to supporting Somalia’s development and security efforts, particularly in South West State, a key region for the nation’s future stability and growth.

This productive dialogue reflects the ongoing collaboration between the U.S. and Somalia, with both leaders reaffirming their shared goals of fostering peace, security, and prosperity in South West State and across Somalia.