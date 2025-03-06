In a significant step toward enhancing security and law enforcement capacity, the President of South West State, His Excellency Abdiasis Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Abdisalaan Abdi Ali, on Wednesday officially marked the completion of a six-month training program for the South West State’s Special Police Units.

The ceremony took place in Baydhabo at the Ethiopian Military Training Camp, where the units underwent a comprehensive training program designed to strengthen their ability to respond effectively to security challenges.

The specialized training covered a range of critical areas, including counter-insurgency operations, advanced policing techniques, and security management.

This program aimed to significantly improve the police force’s operational effectiveness, empowering them to safeguard communities, protect infrastructure, and uphold law and order across South West State.

This initiative is part of South West State’s ongoing efforts to modernize its security forces and contribute to the overall stabilization of the region.

The successful completion of the training reflects the leadership’s commitment to enhancing the state’s security capacity while also supporting national efforts for peace and stability.

With their newly acquired skills and knowledge, the trained units are now poised to play a key role in ensuring the safety and security of South West State, reinforcing both local and national peacebuilding efforts.

This achievement marks an important milestone in the continued transformation of Somalia’s security institutions.