HARGEISA, Somaliland — Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi has strongly denounced a recent directive from the Somali government that demands the removal of all references to “Somaliland” from business services, exacerbating already strained relations between the two regions. The controversial order has intensified regional tensions and sparked a robust response from Somaliland’s leadership.

President Muse Bihi Abdi of Somaliland has rejected a directive issued by the Somali Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The directive affects major remittance companies, including Paysii, Dahabshiil, and Jubba Express, requiring them to remove any mention of “Somaliland” from their services by September 1.

The Somali government’s directive aims to prevent the use of the term “Somaliland” in business contexts within Somalia, citing concerns about preserving its territorial integrity. The measure threatens legal repercussions for non-compliance under Somali law. This decision follows the Somali government’s previous actions to compel Ethiopian Airlines and FlyDubai to list Hargeisa as part of Somalia on their booking platforms.

The directive was issued earlier this week, with a compliance deadline set for September 1. The timing has led to immediate and significant reactions from Somaliland’s political leadership.

The directive impacts major remittance companies operating in Somalia, which are now required to alter their branding and business operations. President Bihi’s response was delivered during the inauguration of a new prison in Hargeisa.

The Somali government argues that removing “Somaliland” from business references is crucial for maintaining national unity and territorial integrity. This move comes amidst ongoing regional disputes over Somaliland’s status and its assertion of independence from Somalia.

President Bihi, during his speech at the prison inauguration, criticized the directive as a futile attempt to undermine Somaliland’s sovereignty. He accused Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of issuing directives without addressing his own security challenges in Mogadishu.

Somaliland’s Information Minister, Ali Hassan Mohamed (Ali Marehan), warned companies that compliance with the directive would be viewed as an affront to Somaliland’s sovereignty, pledging to hold accountable any entities that adhered to the Somali government’s order.

Somaliland declared its independence from Somalia in 1991, but it remains unrecognized by the international community and the Somali government. The recent directive from Mogadishu represents a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the federal government and Somaliland, which has been seeking recognition and asserting its autonomy.

The directive and the subsequent rejection by Somaliland’s leadership have further strained relations between the two regions. The situation has also sparked concerns among business communities and opposition parties in Somaliland, who warn that the move could provoke conflict and heighten regional instability.