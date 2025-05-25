Mogadishu, Somalia – In a renewed push to advance youth development and employment in Somalia, the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Hon. Yusuf Mohamed, held a high-level meeting with the National Youth Council of Somalia to discuss strategic partnerships aimed at empowering Somali youth through job creation, skills development, and targeted social programs.

The meeting, which took place at the Minister’s office in Mogadishu, was also attended by the State Minister for Labour, Hon. Caynash Yusuf Hussein, the Chairman of the National Youth Council, Mohamed Ali Siyad, and famed Somali artist Nimcaan Abdirahman Hassan (Nimcaan Hilaac), who has emerged as a vocal supporter of youth empowerment and national unity through culture and arts.

The discussion focused on strengthening institutional collaboration between the Ministry and the Youth Council, with particular emphasis on:

Youth employment programs and national job creation strategies

Vocational training and skills development initiatives tailored for Somali youth

Startup and entrepreneurship support for young innovators and small business owners

Inclusion of youth voices in national policymaking processes

Upcoming projects under both government and donor-supported frameworks targeting youth welfare

Minister Yusuf Mohamed reiterated the government’s commitment to placing young people at the heart of Somalia’s reconstruction and economic agenda. He acknowledged the urgency of providing Somali youth with meaningful opportunities amid ongoing security and economic challenges.

“Youth are the backbone of Somalia’s future. Our role is to equip them with the tools, skills, and space to thrive. This partnership with the National Youth Council marks a turning point in our shared efforts to unlock the potential of our younger generation,” said the Minister.

With over 70% of Somalia’s population under the age of 30, youth unemployment and underemployment remain among the most pressing socio-economic challenges in the country. The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, is implementing various initiatives to address this demographic pressure, including the Youth Employment Somalia (YES) program, donor-supported vocational training centres, and the National Labour Policy, currently under review.

This meeting represents a strategic alignment between government and youth-led organizations, which many experts consider essential to building long-term social resilience, reducing recruitment into extremist groups, and fostering national unity.

Hon. Yusuf Mohamed – Minister of Labour & Social Affairs

Hon. Caynash Yusuf Hussein – State Minister, Ministry of Labour

Mohamed Ali Siyad – Chairman, National Youth Council of Somalia

Nimcaan Hilaac – Renowned Somali singer and youth advocate

Their joint presence underscored the importance of cross-sector collaboration, combining policy leadership, grassroots representation, and cultural influence to inspire and mobilize Somali youth.

Established as a national umbrella for youth organizations, the National Youth Council of Somalia serves as the formal voice of Somali youth in shaping national decisions and advocating for youth-friendly policies.

In recent years, Somalia has seen incremental progress in youth engagement through the launch of Youth Development Policies, the creation of youth desks in ministries, and coordination with international partners such as UNDP, ILO, and the African Union Youth Charter framework.

Meanwhile, Somali artists like Nimcaan Hilaac have used music and public influence to advocate for peace, education, and youth inclusion, making them important partners in the government’s soft-power outreach.

As the Ministry prepares to launch several new youth-targeted projects in the coming fiscal year, including digital skills training, public-private sector internships, and youth-led cooperatives, the coordination with the National Youth Council will be central to ensuring local ownership and sustainable impact.

Chairman Mohamed Ali Siyad emphasized:

“The future of Somalia lies in its youth. Through this partnership, we aim to create a country where every young Somali has a path forward — be it in education, work, or leadership.”

With high hopes and urgent needs, all eyes are now on how this dialogue will translate into real change for the millions of young Somalis striving for a better future.