Mogadishu – In a hopeful sign for Somalia’s democratic transition, voter registration is proceeding smoothly across multiple regions, including Dhuusamareeb, the capital of Galmudug State. This effort marks a crucial step toward the country’s long-anticipated elections—elections that promise to be more inclusive and representative than any in recent history.

According to the Somali National News Agency (SONNA), citizens are turning out in large numbers to register, eager to exercise their constitutional right to vote and participate in shaping the future leadership of their country.

Voter registration is currently active in the following locations:

Dhuusamareeb (Galmudug)

Key towns in South West State

Districts across Hirshabelle

The Banadir region, including the capital, Mogadishu

This rollout is part of the wider national effort led by Somalia’s Independent Electoral Commission, which aims to prepare the country for upcoming local council and parliamentary elections expected to take place later this year.

Somalia has grappled with decades of conflict, clan-based politics, and transitional governance structures. While previous elections often relied on indirect, clan-based selection systems, the current voter registration drive lays the groundwork for a more direct, one-person-one-vote electoral model.

“This is a pivotal moment. For the first time in decades, citizens are lining up not for aid, but for democracy,” said a local official in Dhuusamareeb.

The process is not just symbolic—it’s structural. A successful registration campaign builds the foundation for:

Transparent electoral rolls

Improved voter turnout

Reduced political manipulation

Greater accountability of elected officials

From the registration booths to the streets of Somalia’s major towns, the message is clear: Somalis are hungry for representation. The speed of registration has been described as “exceptional,” with local observers noting an overwhelming interest from youth and women in particular—groups that have historically been marginalized in Somalia’s political processes.

“This is our chance to make our voices heard,” said Hodan, a young university student in Baidoa. “We’re not going to sit this one out.”

While the momentum is encouraging, challenges remain. Security threats from insurgent groups like Al Shabaab, as well as logistical hurdles in remote areas, pose risks to the continuity of the process. The Federal Government and regional administrations have pledged to provide security and transparency, working alongside international partners to ensure the safety of both registration officials and citizens.

As voter registration expands to other regions in the coming weeks, the National Independent Electoral Commission is expected to release periodic updates on the number of registrants and regions covered. Once completed, this data will be crucial for organizing the upcoming polls and ensuring free, fair, and credible elections.

Somalia’s voter registration effort is more than a technical exercise—it’s a statement of national resilience and democratic ambition. After years of political fragmentation and insecurity, the sight of thousands of Somalis lining up to register to vote is, in every sense, revolutionary.

With determination and the right support, this could be the election that changes everything.