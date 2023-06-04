Somalia’s UN Ambassador Outlines Vision for UN General Assembly President: Prioritizing Africa’s Development and Urgent Global Issues

The Chair of the African Group, Abukar Dahir Osman, has outlined the challenges and expectations facing the newly elected President of the 78th UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis. Osman, who also serves as Somalia’s UN ambassador, expressed his hopes for Francis’s tenure, emphasizing the critical issues of climate change, food and energy insecurity, and the rise of armed conflicts.

“We are hopeful that your wealth of experience would be beneficial in contributing to our collective efforts to safely traverse the journey during and beyond these difficult times,” Osman said in a statement.

While acknowledging the commendable leadership of outgoing President Csaba Kőrösi, Osman emphasized the need for continuity. He hailed Kőrösi for having “skillfully charted new grounds for exemplary leadership in crises.”

In his statement, Osman underscored the key priorities for the upcoming session, including independence, impartiality, and integrity in leadership and the significance of Africa’s development.

“The African Group expects nothing less than your commitment to working with us in advancing the interests of the African continent,” he said. “We look forward to a session that will deepen the partnership between the African Group and the United Nations.”

The UN General Assembly is the main deliberative body of the UN, comprising representatives from all 193 member states. The President of the General Assembly is elected for a one-year term and presides over its meetings, setting the agenda and providing leadership on key issues.

Dennis Francis, a diplomat from the Bahamas, was elected as the President of the 78th session of the General Assembly in June 2021. He brings with him a wealth of experience in the areas of diplomacy, international relations, and sustainable development.

The African Group’s expectations of President Francis reflect the urgent need for effective and collaborative leadership in addressing these issues and advancing the interests of the African continent and the wider world.

