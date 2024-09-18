The Supreme Court of Somalia has upheld the death sentence of Sayid Ali Moalim Daoud, who was convicted of the murder of his pregnant wife, Luul Sheikh Abdiaziz. Chief Justice Bashe Ahmed Yusuf announced the court’s decision, rejecting Daoud’s appeal and affirming the rulings of the lower courts.

This verdict concludes a protracted nine-month legal battle that has ignited national debate on domestic violence in Somalia.

Sayid Ali Moalim Daoud was found guilty of deliberately setting his wife on fire during a domestic dispute at their home in Mogadishu in January 2024. Luul Sheikh Abdiaziz, a respected employee at Aden Abdulle International Airport and mother of six, died from her injuries at Erdogan Hospital.

During the trial, Daoud confessed to starting the fire but maintained that his intention was not to kill. Prosecutors presented compelling evidence, including the charred remains of Abdiaziz’s phone and testimonies from witnesses, including their children, to prove that Daoud’s actions were premeditated.

The Banadir Regional Court initially sentenced Daoud to death on March 6. Despite the defense’s claims of accidental harm, the Banadir Court of Appeal upheld the sentence after extensive hearings.

The Supreme Court’s judgment, delivered by Chief Justice Yusuf, confirmed the lower courts’ decisions and mandated the immediate execution of the sentence.

The family of Luul Sheikh Abdiaziz expressed their relief at the Supreme Court’s decision.

They had withheld Luul’s burial until a verdict was reached and rejected offers of “blood money” for Daoud’s release. They are now calling for the swift implementation of Daoud’s execution to ensure justice for Luul.