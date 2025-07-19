Muqdisho – In a diplomatic move signaling deeper regional ties, Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre welcomed Ambassador Abdalla Al-Otaibi, the Arab League’s Special Representative to Somalia, for high-level talks at his office in Mogadishu on Saturday.

The meeting focused on bolstering cooperation between Somalia and member states of the League of Arab States, particularly in the realms of politics, economic development, and security collaboration. The talks come as Somalia continues its quest for stability, reconstruction, and stronger integration into regional blocs.

Prime Minister Barre briefed the envoy on the progress Somalia has made in economic recovery, political reforms, and security stabilization, highlighting milestones achieved under his administration. He also expressed gratitude to the Arab League for its continued support and solidarity with both the Somali government and its people during decades of upheaval.

“The Arab League has remained a reliable partner in our journey toward rebuilding Somalia,” said Barre, underscoring the importance of sustained regional engagement as Somalia transitions from a fragile state to a functioning federal democracy.

For his part, Ambassador Al-Otaibi announced that a high-level delegation from the Arab League is expected to visit Somalia in the coming weeks. The delegation will oversee the launch of development projects aimed at supporting national recovery efforts and enhancing Arab-Somali cooperation.

“The League recognizes Somalia’s pivotal role in strengthening unity and cooperation among Arab nations,” Al-Otaibi noted, adding that Somalia’s voice is essential in shaping regional stability and joint development goals.

This meeting adds momentum to Somalia’s growing diplomatic outreach, as it seeks to reassert itself on the international stage, attract investment, and benefit from multilateral cooperation frameworks—especially among Arab partners with historical and cultural ties.