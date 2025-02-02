The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Political Affairs, which focused on accelerating support for the electoral process and the completion of the Constitution.

The meeting highlighted the efforts being made to implement the elections and the role the government is playing in ensuring that the country holds free and fair elections, allowing Somali citizens to exercise their constitutional rights to vote and be voted for.

Prime Minister Hamza instructed the members of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Political Affairs to expedite their roles in implementing and facilitating the necessary measures for the elections to take place, emphasizing the importance of public awareness campaigns to ensure citizens fully understand the significance of freely casting their votes.

Additionally, the meeting presented reports related to the progress of the review of Chapters 5 to 9 of the Constitution and the ongoing preparations for the National Transition Plan (NTP), which is nearing its final stages.