MOGADISHU — A new political storm is brewing in Somalia as at least 120 lawmakers have signed a motion to unseat Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, accusing him of political failures.

The move, spearheaded by MPs in both Mogadishu and Nairobi, comes as Parliament prepares to reconvene later this month. Organizers say they are only 20 signatures short of the 140 needed to table the no-confidence vote when the House of the People resumes on August 23.

Abdiladiif Sanyare, one of the motion’s key backers, urged more legislators to join the campaign, framing it as a necessary step to “restore political direction.”

But the Prime Minister’s allies — and the Presidency — are already working behind the scenes to derail the bid. Transport and Ports Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur dismissed the push as a sign of “weak opposition,” saying serious rivals would confront the government directly on the parliamentary floor, not through social media rhetoric.

Previous attempts to oust Barre have collapsed amid intense presidential lobbying, but this latest effort comes against a backdrop of deepening political rifts in the Horn of Africa nation.