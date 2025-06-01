The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has officially announced the launch of the Political and Community Leaders Dialogue Forum, scheduled to open in Mogadishu on June 15, 2025. This announcement follows weeks of consultations the President held with former national leaders, federal member state authorities, political parties, and civil society representatives.

Recognizing the critical importance of genuine, interest-driven dialogue, the President emphasized that the forum will focus on key national priorities, including security and counter-terrorism efforts, democratic processes and elections, constitutional finalization, national unity, and reconciliation.

President Mohamud has called upon politicians and community leaders to prepare for active participation in this crucial event for Somalia’s governance and stability. Official invitations will soon be extended to all relevant stakeholders.

The technical and logistical arrangements for the forum are being managed by a special committee led by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hassan Macalin Mahamud, appointed by the Federal Government to facilitate this dialogue and related preparatory meetings.

This forum aims to foster cooperation and pave the way for constructive solutions to Somalia’s pressing challenges, supporting the country’s path toward peace, democracy, and development.