Dr. Hodan Osman Abdi, the Federal Republic of Somalia’s non-resident Ambassador to Mongolia, held meetings with key Mongolian government officials during her recent visit to Ulaanbaatar.

She met with Mongolia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Battsetseg Batmunkh, and the Minister of Education and Science, Purevsurengiin Naranbayar, to discuss enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.

The high-level discussions focused on exploring opportunities for cooperation in education, trade, and knowledge exchange. Both sides expressed a strong interest in building a long-term partnership based on mutual benefit and shared goals.

Education was a key topic of the meeting. Mongolia, known for its impressive literacy rate of 95%, has made significant advancements in its education system.

The country was recently recognized with an international award for the excellence and accessibility of its online education programs, which have helped reach students in remote areas.

Ambassador Hodan praised Mongolia’s achievements and emphasized Somalia’s interest in learning from its experience, particularly in digital education and teacher training.

In the area of trade, Somalia and Mongolia identified promising areas for economic collaboration.

Both nations acknowledged the potential for Somalia to export agricultural products, seafood, and other goods to Mongolia. With its growing economy, Mongolia expressed a clear interest in developing a sustainable and mutually beneficial trade relationship with Somalia.

Ambassador Hodan reaffirmed Somalia’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties and enhancing cooperation with Mongolia. She highlighted that Somalia is eager to engage in joint initiatives that promote economic development, educational exchange, and shared progress.

The visit marks a positive step forward in Somali-Mongolian relations, setting the stage for deeper collaboration in key sectors that can benefit both nations.