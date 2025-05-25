Mogadishu, Somalia — In a critical virtual engagement, General Cabdullaahi Maxamed Cali Sanbaloolshe, Chief of Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), held talks with members of the Hiiraan diaspora to discuss ongoing counterterrorism efforts and emphasize the urgent need for national unity in the fight against Al-Shabaab insurgents.

General Sanbaloolshe, the head of NISA and a key figure in Somalia’s security architecture, led the dialogue. The meeting included prominent members of the Hiiraan diaspora community, as well as Somali government officials including parliamentarians, ministers, and frontline commanders engaged in active combat operations against Al-Shabaab militants.

The main agenda of the meeting was to update the diaspora on the current security situation, particularly the intensified military operations aimed at dismantling Al-Shabaab’s foothold in central and southern Somalia. Sanbaloolshe urged the diaspora community to support government efforts by fostering social cohesion and contributing to peacebuilding initiatives.

The meeting took place recently via telephone, connecting Somali officials and diaspora members who reside abroad, illustrating the government’s outreach to the international Somali community amid ongoing security challenges.

The dialogue is part of a broader strategy to enhance cooperation between Somalia’s security forces and its citizens at home and abroad. With Al-Shabaab continuing to destabilize large swathes of the country, NISA emphasizes the critical role that collective action and grassroots support play in restoring peace and stability.

Sanbaloolshe highlighted that success depends on a unified approach involving the federal government, local communities, and militia forces such as the Macawisleyda fighters. He underscored that these local forces must move beyond merely defending their own territories and actively participate in offensive operations to liberate areas held by militants.

Al-Shabaab, an Islamist militant group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, has waged a protracted insurgency in Somalia since the mid-2000s. Despite significant military campaigns led by the Somali National Army and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), the group retains control over several rural areas, launching frequent attacks in major cities.

Recent years have seen a renewed push by Somali security forces, supported by local militias and international partners, to reclaim lost territory. However, the persistence of Al-Shabaab poses an ongoing threat to Somalia’s fragile state institutions and civilian populations.

General Sanbaloolshe’s call to action resonates with this context: a reminder that defeating insurgency requires not only military might but also societal solidarity and sustained political will.

“Our struggle is not only defensive. It is a concerted effort to reclaim all territories under terrorist control,” Sanbaloolshe stated. He warned the Macawisleyda militia to expand their focus beyond local defense and engage actively in national liberation efforts. He also emphasized that Al-Shabaab is currently in a state of desperation, signaling that intensified pressure could lead to their eventual defeat.

The engagement between Somalia’s intelligence chief and the Hiiraan diaspora reflects an inclusive approach to national security, acknowledging the diaspora’s potential influence in shaping Somalia’s future. It also underscores the complexity of the security landscape, where military actions must be complemented by social unity and political resolve.

As Somalia continues its fight against insurgency, voices like Sanbaloolshe’s highlight the importance of collective responsibility — from Mogadishu to the international Somali community — in securing peace and stability.