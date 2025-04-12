By Daud Aweis

The launch of Somalia’s National Transformation Plan (NTP) 2025-2029 marks a pivotal moment in the nation’s post-conflict recovery and long-term development. Officially unveiled by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, this ambitious strategy serves as a blueprint for rebuilding a resilient and self-reliant Somalia. It replaces the previous National Development Plan, shifting focus toward a more integrated and forward-looking approach that prioritizes infrastructure, governance, security, justice, and economic revitalization.

After decades of hardship, conflict, and governance challenges, our nation is embracing a new era of transformation; one defined by resilience, ambition, and a collective commitment to progress. At the heart of this transformation is the National Transformation Plan (NTP 2025-2029), a bold and strategic roadmap approved by the Cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre. This plan is more than just a policy framework; it is a declaration of intent, a vision that sets Somalia on the path to stability, economic revitalization, and institutional strength.

But why is this plan so crucial for a new Somalia? What makes the NTP different from past development strategies? And how will it shape the future of our nation? For far too long, Somalia has been defined by its struggles rather than its vast potential. But today, we are changing the narrative. The NTP 2025-2029 marks a significant departure from the previous National Development Plan, embodying a shift in our governance and development priorities. With contributions from over 400 experts and officials, the plan addresses the fundamental issues that have hindered national progress – weak institutions, insecurity, economic stagnation and social welfare deficits. It provides a comprehensive approach to governance reform, infrastructure development, security enhancement, judicial efficiency, and economic resilience.

Strengthening Institutions for Sustainable Development

One of the greatest challenges that Somalia has faced in its post-conflict era has been the fragility of its institutions. Years of political instability have eroded the effectiveness of government structures, leading to inefficiencies, misuse of public funds, and a lack of essential services. However, no nation can prosper without strong and accountable institutions. The NTP 2025-2029 acknowledges that sustainable development is impossible without a well-functioning government, a robust public sector, and a legal system that guarantees justice for all.

A key pillar of the plan is governance reform, ensuring that state institutions function with a high level of transparency and efficiency. The strengthening of the rule of law and the judiciary will restore public trust, instill confidence in investors, and provide the legal framework necessary for sustained social, economic and political development. Additionally, the plan seeks to modernize public administration by implementing digital governance systems that will improve efficiency, reduce bureaucratic corruption, and ultimately, enhance service delivery.

A Safer Somalia: Reinforcing Security and Rule of Law

No development plan can succeed without addressing the fundamental issue of security. Somalia’s journey toward peace has been long and arduous, but we are making significant strides. The NTP 2025-2029 underscores the need to strengthen our security apparatus, ensuring that our people can live without fear and that businesses can operate without threat. Investing in law enforcement, counter-terrorism efforts, and community-led security initiatives will be critical in consolidating the gains we have made. The government is committed to enhancing the capabilities of our security forces, equipping them with the necessary training, resources, and intelligence support to combat extremism and crime.

Revitalizing the Economy: Unlocking Somalia’s Potential

Somalia’s economic potential has long been overshadowed by persistent insecurity and underdeveloped financial systems. But make no mistake, our country possesses immense economic opportunities that, if harnessed properly, can propel the nation toward prosperity. The NTP 2025-2029 provides a pragmatic and forward-thinking approach to unlocking these opportunities.

The plan prioritizes key sectors such as trade, agriculture, fisheries and energy that are vital to Somalia’s long-term economic resilience. By fostering an environment conducive for investment, we can attract both local and international investors, positioning Somalia as a regional economic hub. By investing in agriculture, fisheries, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure, we will open new avenues for economic expansion. The plan also prioritizes Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and strengthen Somalia’s position in the global market. The NTP places a strong emphasis on diversifying Somalia’s economy, moving beyond traditional reliance on livestock and remittances.

Equally important is the emphasis on infrastructure development. Roads, ports, and telecommunication networks are the lifelines of a thriving economy. Investing in these sectors will not only enhance trade and market access but also create employment opportunities for millions of young Somalis eager to contribute to their nation’s progress.

Moreover, the plan prioritizes financial inclusion and entrepreneurship. Somalia has one of the youngest populations in the world, and empowering our youth through a quality education, skills development, and access to credit will be instrumental in fostering innovation and driving economic growth.

Additionally, youth employment and entrepreneurship are central to this plan. With more than 70% of our population under the age of 30, we cannot afford to ignore the potential of our young people. The NTP introduces targeted programs to equip youth with the skills and opportunities necessary to become the driving force of Somalia’s economic revival. By fostering innovation and empowering young entrepreneurs, we will unlock the immense potential within our nation.

Social Development: A Future of Inclusivity and Opportunity

Economic progress must go hand in hand with social development. The NTP recognizes that a truly transformed Somalia must uplift all its citizens, ensuring access to quality education, healthcare, and social services.

Investing in education will prepare the next generation to lead and innovate. By strengthening a quality primary and secondary education, expanding vocational training, and improving higher education institutions, we are laying the groundwork for a knowledge-based economy.

Similarly, healthcare reforms will ensure that all Somali citizens – regardless of their location or economic status—have access to essential medical services. By expanding health infrastructure, training more medical professionals, and improving maternal and child health services, we will foster a healthier, more productive society.

The plan also places a strong emphasis on women’s empowerment. Somalia’s future must be inclusive, and that means ensuring women’s full participation in economic, social, and political life. The NTP introduces policies to enhance women’s access to education, employment, and leadership roles, recognizing that gender equality is not just a moral imperative but an economic necessity.

Somalia’s Moment of Transformation

The National Transformation Plan (NTP 2025-2029) is more than a policy document, it is a call to action. It is a roadmap that will guide Somalia toward a future defined by stability, prosperity, and resilience.

The road ahead will not be easy. The challenges are significant, but so too is our resolve. With strong institutions, a thriving economy, enhanced security, and an empowered citizenry, Somalia can emerge from the shadows of its past and reclaim its place as a beacon of progress in the Horn of Africa.

This is Somalia’s moment. A moment that demands unity, action, and an unwavering commitment to building a nation that future generations will be proud to inherit. Let us rise to this challenge together.

The author is the Minister for Information, Culture and Tourism of the Federal Government of Somalia H.E. Daud Aweis