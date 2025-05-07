MOGADISHU, – The National Consultative Council (NCC) Conference continued into its second day in Mogadishu, with Somali leaders holding intensive deliberations on key political, constitutional, and security matters that are expected to shape the nation’s future governance framework.

The forum was officially opened by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and brought together leaders from the Federal Member States (FMS), the Governor of the Banadir Region, and—significantly—SSC-Khaatumo leader, marking his first participation in such a federal-level dialogue. However, the administrations of Puntland and Jubbaland are notably absent from the talks, highlighting underlying political rifts.

The NCC is focused on reaching consensus on four major areas of national importance:

Finalization of the Provisional Constitution – Leaders are debating how to complete and adopt Somalia’s long-delayed provisional constitution, aiming to transition it into a permanent legal document that solidifies the country’s federal framework and clarifies the powers of institutions. Electoral Framework Reform – A unified and transparent electoral system is being sought to replace the current hybrid clan-based model. Discussions are centered around establishing a direct, inclusive electoral process that ensures fairness and political stability. National Security Enhancement – The Council is reviewing security cooperation between the Federal Government and Member States, aiming to coordinate efforts against Al-Shabaab and other destabilizing groups. The focus includes strengthening joint security operations and intelligence-sharing mechanisms. Federalism and Power-Sharing – Delegates are addressing the balance of power between the federal government and member states, including the management of natural resources, fiscal decentralization, and the clarity of intergovernmental roles.

This is one of the most critical National Consultative Council meetings in recent years. Somalia stands at a pivotal moment as it attempts to finalize its state-building process. Completing the constitution and reforming the electoral system are prerequisites for democratic consolidation, while coordinated security efforts remain key to eliminating terrorist threats and achieving long-term peace.

The meeting is being held at Villa Somalia, the Presidential Palace in Mogadishu, and is expected to continue until actionable agreements are reached on the items under discussion.

The outcomes of this summit could redefine Somalia’s political structure. A successful conclusion may lead to a more unified approach to governance and security, and bring the country closer to holding credible, one-person-one-vote elections. Conversely, the absence of Puntland and Jubbaland underscores the fragility of the federal system and may hinder the implementation of any nationwide agreement.

Since the adoption of the provisional constitution in 2012, Somalia has struggled with competing visions of federalism, security sector reform, and political decentralization. Multiple NCC meetings in past years have attempted to iron out differences between Mogadishu and the Federal Member States, often with mixed results. This latest round of talks is seen as a renewed push to break the deadlock and move the nation toward a more stable and institutionalized political order.