The Ministry of Internal Affairs, Federalism, and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia has successfully concluded a two-day meeting in the capital, Mogadishu, focused on reviewing and approving the revised Comprehensive Service Delivery Handbook for Local Governments.

The meeting, which brought together key stakeholders from various sectors, aimed to ensure that local governments are equipped with a clear and standardized framework for delivering essential services to the Somali people.

This updated handbook incorporates valuable feedback and insights, marking a significant step towards improving governance and service delivery at the local level.

By enhancing the capacity of local governments, this initiative is expected to contribute to better coordination, transparency, and efficiency in public service provision across the country.

The Ministry’s efforts align with broader goals of federalism, decentralization, and national reconciliation, ensuring that all regions have the necessary tools to meet the needs of their communities.

This development underscores Somalia’s commitment to strengthening its governance structures and fostering more effective local governance in support of sustainable development.