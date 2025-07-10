Amman, Jordan – The Minister of Youth and Sports of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hon. Mohamed Abdulkadir Ali, has arrived in Amman, the capital of Jordan, leading a Somali delegation to participate in the official launch of the Arab Strategy for Youth, Peace, and Security.

The high-level event brought together Arab Youth and Sports Ministers from across the region to discuss collective efforts in empowering youth, promoting peace, and ensuring long-term security through inclusive youth-focused policies.

The city of Amman has also been declared the Arab Youth Capital for 2025, hosting various events and initiatives aimed at highlighting the role of youth in regional development and cooperation.

During his stay in Jordan, Minister Mohamed is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and international partners, where he will present Somalia’s progress on its own National Youth, Peace, and Security Strategy, which is currently in its final stages of development.

“Somalia remains committed to regional and international collaboration on youth empowerment, peacebuilding, and sustainable development,” said Minister Mohamed ahead of his engagements.

The participation of Somalia in such a key regional event reflects the country’s growing role in shaping youth policies and its dedication to amplifying the voice of Somali youth on the global stage.