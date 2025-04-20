On Saturday, the Minister of Women and Human Rights Development of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ambassador Khadiija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, in Saturday hosted a cconsultative meeting at the Ministry’s headquarters in Mogadishu.

The meeting brought together the current Minister with two former ministers of the same portfolio, Dr. Maryan Qasim and Ms. Deeqo Yasin, to discuss ongoing efforts and challenges in advancing women’s rights and human development in Somalia.

Ambassador Khadiija began the meeting by expressing her sincere appreciation to both Dr. Maryan Qasim and Ms. Deeqo Yasin for their participation and contributions. She emphasized the importance of utilizing the rich experiences of past leadership in shaping the future direction of the Ministry.

The Minister highlighted that understanding the path that has been traveled and the challenges that have been overcome is crucial to effectively achieving the goals set for the future, especially in a rapidly changing socio-political landscape.

In her remarks, Dr. Maryan Qasim, a former Minister of Women and Human Rights Development, lauded the current Minister for her initiative in fostering collaboration and inclusivity through such consultative meetings.

Dr. Qasim expressed her confidence that these types of discussions are vital for strengthening the Ministry’s impact and for ensuring that the rights and welfare of women in Somalia continue to improve.

She assured Ambassador Khadiija that she and her colleagues remain committed to supporting the Ministry’s work in any way possible.

Similarly, Ms. Deeqo Yasin, another former minister, spoke about the critical importance of solidarity and ongoing cooperation in ensuring the Ministry can deliver its mandate effectively.

She commended the current leadership’s commitment to engaging in dialogue with previous administrations, which she described as essential for maintaining institutional continuity and for building on the gains made in women’s rights and human rights development over the years.

Ms. Yasin also underscored the significance of mentorship and knowledge transfer, particularly when working to address systemic challenges in the country.

Minister Khadiija, in her response, expressed deep gratitude to the former ministers for their support and for the guidance they have offered.

She acknowledged that collaboration across generations of leadership within the Ministry is an essential pillar for progress.

She reiterated that while the road ahead may still present challenges, it is through unity and shared purpose that real, lasting change can be achieved.

The meeting was also an opportunity to discuss the current initiatives and projects within the Ministry aimed at advancing gender equality, women’s empowerment, and human rights.

The parties agreed that continued dialogue, strategic partnerships, and a focused effort on understanding past successes and setbacks would provide valuable insights into how best to accelerate progress in these areas.

The consultative session concluded with a joint commitment to ensuring that the Ministry’s work continues to prioritize women and human rights issues while fostering a collaborative approach across all levels of governance.

Both the current and former ministers agreed to remain actively involved in supporting each other’s efforts toward achieving the shared goal of improving the lives and opportunities for all women and vulnerable populations in Somalia.

This engagement highlights the commitment of Somalia’s Ministry of Women and Human Rights Development to not only advancing the rights of women but also to ensuring that there is a continuity of efforts, learning, and collaboration across different generations of leadership.

The meeting underscored the importance of institutional memory, experience-sharing, and a unified approach in tackling the complex challenges of gender equality and human rights development in Somalia.