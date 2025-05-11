Somalia’s Federal Government Minister of Internal Security, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartaag), on Sunday hosted a special welcoming reception in honor of the leader of SSC-Khaatumo Administration, Abdulqadir Aw-Ali (Firdhiye), and his delegation, who have been on an official working visit to the capital, Mogadishu.

The event, held in Mogadishu, was attended by high-level government officials, including the Second Deputy Speaker of the Upper House of Parliament, senior government members, military officers, and other distinguished guests.

In his welcoming remarks, Minister Fartaag praised the leadership and achievements of the SSC-Khaatumo administration, highlighting the significant progress made in a short period across various sectors under their jurisdiction.

He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between the Federal Government and the SSC-Khaatumo administration, especially in strengthening security and fostering development in the regions under SSC-Khaatumo’s control.

Minister Fartaag reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting regional administrations that prioritize peace, stability, and development, noting that the success of SSC-Khaatumo reflects a broader national goal of unity and prosperity.

The reception symbolized a growing spirit of cooperation and mutual understanding between the central government and the regional administration, as Somalia continues its journey toward lasting peace and federal integration.