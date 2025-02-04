Somalia’s Minister of Internal Security, accompanied by his delegation, arrived in Türkiye on Monday at the invitation of Turkish Minister of Interior, Ali Yerlikaya.

The two-day visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations, focusing on enhancing collaboration in the areas of security personnel training and the exchange of expertise.

During the visit, the Somali delegation is expected to engage in discussions with Turkish officials to explore opportunities for capacity-building, security sector reform, and technical assistance.

Both sides are committed to deepening cooperation in counterterrorism efforts, law enforcement, and border management.

Minister Yerlikaya emphasized the importance of Turkey’s continued support to Somalia’s security sector, which remains a priority for both governments.

This partnership reflects the growing ties between the two countries, marked by a shared commitment to regional peace and stability.

The visit is seen as a significant step in fostering a stronger and more comprehensive security collaboration, paving the way for future joint efforts to address emerging challenges in both nations.