Mogadishu — Today, Somalia’s Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Mr. Da’ud Aweys Jaama’ warmly received Karin Johansson, the European Union Ambassador to Somalia, at his office in Mogadishu.

The two leaders engaged in productive discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in the fields of culture and public awareness campaigns. Minister Daa’uud praised the EU for its steadfast support and effective partnership with the Federal Government of Somalia, highlighting the Union’s pivotal role in cultural development and peace promotion initiatives across the country.

Ambassador Johansson emphasized the EU’s commitment to expanding its operations in Somalia, noting the promising progress Somalia is making on multiple fronts, which fuels renewed hope for the nation’s future.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism and the European Union delegation, underscoring the importance of this bilateral engagement.

This encounter signals continued momentum in Somalia-EU relations aimed at fostering peace, cultural vitality, and community empowerment.