The Minister of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change of the Federal Government of Somalia, General Bashiir Mohamed Jamaa, held an important meeting on Wednesday with Al-Khidir Daloum, the Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) in Somalia.

The discussions focused on bolstering cooperation to strengthen climate resilience, promote environmental sustainability, and provide solutions to support vulnerable communities affected by climate change.

During the meeting, the two leaders emphasized the significance of strategic collaboration to implement sustainable development initiatives.

They also underscored the need for enhancing climate adaptation efforts and building the resilience of communities to the ongoing and future climate-related challenges facing Somalia.

The talks reflect ongoing efforts to address the environmental and humanitarian crises caused by climate change in the Horn of Africa, particularly in Somalia, which has faced frequent droughts and flooding.

The WFP’s support, combined with the Somali government’s initiatives, is seen as vital in mitigating these challenges and fostering long-term environmental sustainability.