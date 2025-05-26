Mogadishu, Somalia – The Federal Minister of Livestock, Forestry and Range of Somalia, Hon. Hassan Hussein Mohamed, alongside senior officials from his ministry, participated in the 92nd General Session of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) held in Paris, France.

The high-level international conference, running under the theme of “Strengthening Global Collaboration for Animal Health Security”, brought together ministers, scientists, veterinarians, and policy leaders from across the globe to discuss the future of animal health, the prevention of zoonotic diseases, and strategies to enhance veterinary infrastructure.

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), formerly known as OIE, is the leading intergovernmental organization dedicated to improving animal health worldwide. Founded in 1924, WOAH promotes international standards and coordination in disease control, veterinary services, and trade.

The 92nd General Session is a key annual event in which member countries evaluate global animal health progress, adopt new standards, and address emerging challenges affecting livestock and public health.

Speaking at a ministerial-level forum, Minister Hassan Hussein Mohamed emphasized Somalia’s deep reliance on the livestock sector, which remains the backbone of the national economy, accounting for over 60% of export revenues and sustaining the livelihoods of millions — particularly pastoral and agro-pastoral communities.

“Livestock are not just a part of Somalia’s economy; they are a pillar of our people’s culture, identity, and survival,” said the Minister. “We call for enhanced international collaboration in disease prevention, vaccination access, and veterinary capacity building.”

Key themes addressed during the summit included:

Combatting transboundary animal diseases, such as Rift Valley Fever and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR)

Improving vaccine availability and distribution systems in developing countries

Building resilient veterinary health systems to adapt to climate change and conflict-related disruptions

Facilitating safe and fair livestock trade through science-based health certifications and surveillance

Promoting One Health approaches, integrating human, animal, and environmental health responses

Minister Hassan highlighted Somalia’s strategic objectives to:

Improve national disease surveillance networks

Expand veterinary outreach to rural and nomadic populations

Strengthen partnerships with regional and international stakeholders

Support sustainable livestock-based development initiatives

He reaffirmed Somalia’s full commitment to global frameworks like WOAH and the FAO to build resilient systems that support animal health, rural livelihoods, and economic diversification.

With recurring droughts, climate instability, and limited veterinary infrastructure, Somalia’s livestock sector faces increasing risks. Engagement in global forums like the WOAH summit enables the country to:

Tap into technical support and funding opportunities

Align national policies with international standards

Build credibility in regional and global livestock markets

Contribute to global health security through disease control

As Somalia continues its path toward recovery and resilience, animal health and veterinary systems remain critical pillars for food security, income generation, and public health.

The participation in the 92nd WOAH General Session signals a renewed commitment to modernizing livestock policies, strengthening global partnerships, and ensuring that Somalia remains an active contributor to global animal health governance.