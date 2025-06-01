Somalia’s Health Ministry Hands Over Emergency Ambulances to Boost Healthcare in Hiiraan Region

Hiiraan – The Federal Government of Somalia, through the Ministry of Health and Human Services, has officially handed over three new emergency ambulances to the Hiiraan regional health authority, aiming to improve emergency medical services and strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in the region.

On Sunday, June 1, the Ministry of Health transferred three state-of-the-art ambulances to the Hiiraan regional administration. These vehicles are specifically designed for rapid emergency response, including the transportation of patients in critical conditions.

The ambulances were purchased under the Damal Caafimaad Project, a key national health initiative aimed at improving access to quality healthcare across Somalia. The procurement and delivery were facilitated by Save the Children, an international organization that supports maternal and child health across Somalia.

The goal is to strengthen healthcare service delivery in Hiiraan by enhancing the capacity to respond to emergencies and ensure quicker patient transfers to well-equipped hospitals.

The Ministry currently supports over 60 healthcare facilities in Hiiraan, including:

Hiiraan Regional Hospital in Beledweyne

District hospitals in Matabaan, Buuloburde, Jalalaqsi, Maxaas, and Moqokori

These facilities provide free medical services to thousands of residents, including vulnerable populations in remote and underserved areas.

Over 500 healthcare workers—including doctors, nurses, midwives, and support staff—serve in Hiiraan’s health sector. In the past year, more than 1.3 million people have benefited from free healthcare services in the region. Beneficiaries include children, women, the elderly, displaced persons, and nomadic communities.

The Ministry emphasized that this handover is part of a broader commitment to equitable, quality, and accountable healthcare across Somalia. By increasing the availability of emergency response resources and supporting health personnel, the Ministry seeks to: