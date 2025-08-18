Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia’s Minister of Health and Social Care, Dr. Ali Haji Adam, met with the World Food Programme (WFP) representative in Somalia on Monday to discuss joint strategies to combat hunger and malnutrition, particularly among the country’s most vulnerable children.

The meeting focused on enhancing community nutrition programs, with an emphasis on maternal and child health, promoting locally sourced foods, and establishing resilient supply systems to ensure consistent delivery of nutritious food and essential medicines across regions hardest hit by food insecurity.

Officials also agreed to strengthen resource mobilization in line with commitments made at the February 2025 Nutrition for Growth summit. A joint task force will coordinate campaigns and program planning, while partnerships with local businesses, diaspora communities, and private humanitarian organizations will be expanded to maximize reach and impact.

Dr. Ali Haji Adam and WFP reaffirmed the importance of sustained, targeted support to safeguard the health and future of Somali children. Both sides emphasized that effective collaboration and innovation are key to reducing child mortality and building long-term food security across the country.