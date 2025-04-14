The Minister of Finance, H.E. Bihi Egeh, today welcomed a high-level delegation from the Islamic Development Bank Group to Mogadishu for a pivotal meeting focused on Somalia’s historic re-engagement with international financial institutions following the successful completion of the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) debt relief initiative.

The discussions highlighted Somalia’s remarkable progress on economic reforms and the government’s steadfast commitment to sustaining fiscal discipline, strengthening public financial management, and promoting inclusive economic growth.

Both parties exchanged views on strategies to reduce poverty, enhance service delivery, and create a conducive environment for investment.

Minister Egeh emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation with development partners to ensure that Somalia’s economic transformation benefits all citizens and aligns with the country’s long-term development goals.

The IsDB delegation expressed strong support for Somalia’s reform agenda and reiterated their readiness to scale up development assistance in alignment with national priorities.

The visit marks a significant step in rebuilding international confidence in Somalia’s economic trajectory and unlocking new avenues for strategic partnerships and development financing.