Algiers – The Federal Government of Somalia’s Minister of Finance, Biixi Iimaan Cige, paid an official visit this morning to the newly established Somali Embassy in Algiers, Algeria. The visit is part of the minister’s broader work trip to the North African country, where he is attending high-level international economic meetings.

The embassy, which is set to be officially inaugurated in the coming weeks, marks a historic diplomatic milestone for Somalia. This is the first permanent Somali diplomatic mission in Algeria since 1991, symbolizing a renewed commitment to revitalizing Somalia’s global diplomatic footprint.

Upon arrival, Minister Biixi was warmly received by Ambassador Yusuf Ahmed Hassan (Yusuf Jeego), Somalia’s envoy to Algeria. The ambassador praised the minister’s visit, emphasizing the significance of having a functioning and presentable diplomatic outpost, especially in a key African partner state like Algeria.

“The embassy must be a dignified space that represents our country proudly. It is the first impression foreign visitors get of Somalia,” said Ambassador Jeego.

The Finance Minister is in Algeria primarily to attend the Islamic Development Bank’s (IsDB) annual meeting, which is hosting ministers and economic leaders from across the Muslim world to discuss economic development, cooperation, and financial strategies. On the sidelines of the summit, Minister Biixi also held bilateral discussions with his Algerian counterpart, focusing on enhancing economic and financial cooperation between the two countries.

The visit underscores Somalia’s expanding international engagement strategy, with Algeria seen as a vital ally in areas such as development financing, trade, and diplomacy. The embassy’s establishment is expected to facilitate smoother diplomatic coordination, boost bilateral ties, and open new avenues for Somali nationals and businesses in Algeria.

This latest move aligns with Somalia’s broader foreign policy goals of re-establishing a robust diplomatic presence across Africa and beyond, after decades of limited international outreach due to internal conflict.