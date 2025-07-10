London – The Minister of Finance of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hon. Biixi Imaan Cige, has been awarded the prestigious title of Africa’s Best Finance Minister for the year 2025 during an international award ceremony held in London.

The award recognizes Minister Biixi’s exemplary leadership and significant achievements over the past two years in office. Notably, under his stewardship, Somalia achieved:

The historic Debt Relief milestone in 2023 under the HIPC Initiative,

Modernization of the domestic revenue system, resulting in increased government revenue,

And strong post-debt relief fiscal strategies, which helped Somalia avoid new unsustainable borrowing and instead attract grant-based international financing.

These accomplishments have positioned Somalia as a regional role model for financial governance and reform, inspiring other African nations to follow the path Somalia has carved toward responsible and transparent economic management.

During his acceptance speech, Minister Biixi stated:

“This award is not just mine—it belongs to the people of Somalia. They are the backbone of our economic recovery and progress. I would also like to commend Somali entrepreneurs, whose courage and investment in rebuilding our nation, despite numerous challenges, continue to drive us forward.”

He reaffirmed the Somali government’s commitment to strengthening transparency and accountability across its financial institutions, and to maintaining close collaboration with international development partners.

This recognition serves as a clear testament to Somalia’s determination to transform its economy, rebuild trust in public institutions, and lay the foundation for a sustainable future.