DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania – The Second Deputy Speaker of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Hon. Abdullahi Omar Abshir, has arrived in Dar es Salaam at the head of a distinguished delegation of Somali lawmakers to participate in the 19th East African Community (EAC) Parliamentary Summit. The group was welcomed at the airport by Somali embassy officials and Tanzanian hosts, marking a strong diplomatic gesture and a warm beginning to Somalia’s participation in this pivotal regional event.

Somalia’s attendance at this year’s EAC summit underscores its growing engagement in regional diplomacy, especially as the country continues to pursue deeper integration with East African Community structures. The presence of a high-level parliamentary delegation signals Mogadishu’s strategic intent to strengthen political, economic, and security ties with its neighbours.

This is particularly significant given Somalia’s recent momentum in rebuilding state institutions and pursuing economic reforms, alongside ongoing efforts to gain full membership in the EAC bloc. The 19th EAC Parliamentary Summit brings together parliamentary representatives from member states to discuss legislative alignment, regional peace and security, economic integration, infrastructure development, and trade facilitation. Participants are expected to review common policy frameworks and adopt new strategies for enhancing collaboration across borders. High on the agenda this year are themes such as youth employment, regional trade barriers, environmental resilience, and intra-African parliamentary diplomacy.

Hon. Abdullahi Omar Abshir, as the Second Deputy Speaker, plays a critical role in legislative oversight and international representation. His leadership of the delegation reflects the importance the Somali Federal Parliament places on building institutional partnerships with legislative bodies in the region. The delegation includes senior members of parliament with expertise in foreign affairs, economic policy, trade, and regional integration, signalling Somalia’s seriousness in contributing meaningfully to the summit’s deliberations.

Somalia aims to:

Strengthen bilateral and multilateral relationships within the East African region,

Advocate for greater mobility, investment, and trade opportunities for Somali citizens and businesses.

Promote collaborative approaches to regional security challenges, including maritime safety and counter-terrorism.

Align Somalia’s legal and policy frameworks with EAC standards in anticipation of full membership in the near future .

Speaking ahead of the summit, one Somali lawmaker noted: “Parliamentary diplomacy is essential to Somalia’s vision for peaceful coexistence and economic integration. Forums like these allow us to shape regional policy in ways that benefit our people.”

Somalia formally applied to join the East African Community in recent years and has made steady progress in aligning its governance, trade, and border control mechanisms with EAC protocols. Observers say Somalia’s strategic location, economic potential, and diaspora networks across the region make it a valuable addition to the bloc.