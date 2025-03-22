In a formal ceremony today, the Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Salah Ahmed Jama, oversaw the handover of the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation from the outgoing Minister Fardowsa Osman Egal to the newly appointed Minister Mohamed Farah Nuh.

During the handover, Deputy Prime Minister Saalax Ahmed Jama expressed his gratitude to Minister Fardowsa for her significant contributions and leadership at the ministry, highlighting her role in advancing the country’s transport policies, legal frameworks, and infrastructure.

He commended her efforts in modernizing the sector and acknowledged the important work done under her leadership.

The Deputy Prime Minister further emphasized the government’s commitment to continuing the modernization and development of Somalia’s transport and aviation sectors, aiming to improve the national infrastructure and better serve the Somali people.

He also extended his best wishes to the newly appointed Minister Mohamed Farah Nuh, urging him to build upon the progress made by his predecessor.

Deputy Prime Minister Salah encouraged Minister Mohamed to double the efforts in improving the ministry’s services and to address the growing needs of the Somali people, ensuring sustainable growth and development in transport and aviation.

The handover marks an important transition within the Somali government, as the new leadership takes on the task of further advancing the country’s critical transport and aviation sectors.