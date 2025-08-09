Mogadishu – Somalia’s Federal Minister of Defence, Abdukadir Mohamed Nur “Fiqi,” has reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to eliminating extremist militants across the country, declaring that military operations will continue until all “Khawaarij” elements are eradicated from Somali soil.

Speaking at a late-night press conference in Mogadishu, Minister Fiqi provided detailed updates on a week-long joint offensive conducted by the Somali National Army (SNA), in coordination with the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). The operation targeted militant hideouts in the Lower Shabelle region, a long-standing stronghold for the group.

According to the Minister, the coordinated assault resulted in the killing of more than 120 militants, with several others wounded. Government forces also secured all identified militant positions, seizing weapons and equipment abandoned during the militants’ retreat.

“Our brave soldiers have demonstrated exceptional courage and resilience. You have lifted the morale of the Somali people,” Minister Fiqi said. “Let me be clear: this fight will not stop until every inch of Somali territory is free from the grip of the Khawaarij.”

Fiqi extended gratitude to Somalia’s international partners for their continued military and logistical support, noting that such cooperation has been vital in sustaining the momentum against the militants.

Security officials confirmed that troops are now engaged in clearance operations to recover bodies and weapons left behind, ensuring the complete neutralization of the group’s operational capacity in the targeted areas.

The renewed offensive comes as the Somali government accelerates its multi-front strategy to dismantle extremist networks, particularly in southern and central Somalia, amid a broader push to restore stability and secure liberated territories.