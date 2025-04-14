The Minister of Defence of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Jibril Abdirashid Haji, received Ambassador Alper Aktaş of the Republic of Türkiye at the Ministry of Defence headquarters for a high-level meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations and accelerating defence cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting, Ambassador Aktaş extended his congratulations to Minister Jibril on his recent appointment and reaffirmed Türkiye’s steadfast commitment to supporting Somalia—particularly in the ongoing efforts to rebuild the Somali National Army.

The Ambassador commended the Somali forces for their leadership in conducting decisive operations against the Khawarij extremist threat.

Minister Jibril expressed his appreciation for Türkiye’s consistent and strategic support, highlighting its critical role in capacity-building within the armed forces.

He also acknowledged Türkiye’s broader contributions to strengthening public service delivery and promoting national stability in Somalia.

The two officials underscored the importance of continued collaboration in defence and development, reaffirming the longstanding partnership between Somalia and Türkiye as both nations pursue mutual goals of peace, security, and regional stability.