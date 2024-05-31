In a small outhouse in Mogadishu and camel trudges round and round in tight circles. Its eyes are blindfolded. In the centre of the circle are grindstones and a wooden funnel. This ancient method is how Somalia’s cherished Macsaro oil is made. Black and white locally-grown sesame seeds are pressed together to produce the golden liquid. For Somalis, it is one of their most revered products.

Hakabo Nur Mahamud produces Macsaro oil and sells it in Mogadishu’s Boocle Market. She fled Somalia during the civil war, seeking refuge in Saudi Arabia. She returned home three years ago.

“I used to be a farmer,” she says. “When I came back to Somalia I decided to capitalise on the yields from my farm. I produce about 20 litres of Macsaro oil every day. It is highly sought after and I have a loyal customer base.”

Somalis much prefer the oil made in the traditional way, with a camel and grindstones. It fetches a higher price than factory-produced oil. People even order the oil from neighbouring countries including Kenya and Ethiopia.

Amir Jaylani also produces the oil. He inherited the skill from his family and has 10 years of experience in making Macsaro. He is meticulous in his work, filtering the oil for utmost purity. It is used for cooking, medicinal purposes and as a hair treatment.

The husks of the seeds left behind during the oil production is called kashkash. It is fed to animals.

Hakabo has had to fight hard for a place in the Macsaro oil business.

“The local community said men should be in charge of this business in order for it to thrive. They implied it was not suitable for women.”

Hakabo has succeeded despite the challenges. She is determined her daughters do well in life. Some are in school while others have graduated from university.