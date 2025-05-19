The Office of the Auditor General of Somalia recently took part in an important African Union (AU) meeting in Lomé, the capital city of Togo.

The main topic of the meeting was how African governments can manage their debts better, including debt restructuring and making sure loans are used in the right way.

The event was organized by the AU’s Department of Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry, and Minerals. It brought together representatives from AU member countries, financial experts, and senior professionals in finance and public management.

A senior staff member from Somalia’s Auditor General’s Office attended the meeting and actively joined in the discussions.

The sessions focused on understanding the debt situation in African countries, sharing experiences, and finding better ways to handle public debt.

Somalia’s participation in this meeting shows the strong commitment of the Auditor General’s Office to be involved in important discussions at both regional and continental levels.

It also shows the Office’s efforts to improve transparency, accountability, and good financial governance in Somalia.

By working with other African countries, the Office is building its skills, learning from others, and helping to shape better financial systems across the continent.